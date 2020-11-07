Teens organize Color Run to Save Lives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The coronavirus has led to a dark time for many people but two Wabash Valley students are trying to bring a little light and a little color.

Jillian Turner and Giana White are students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. With the help of their classmates, they organized a 5K Color Run to Save Lives Saturday morning. T

The girls are part of DECA, a non-for-profit student group. They say this run serves as the chapter’s project for the year. They say they know suicide awareness is needed right now.

Jillian Turner says, "Suicide rates have increased a lot so we know that people need extra help with stuff like that so we are just trying to bring more light to that, bring more attention to that subject and try to help more people out."

The money raised at this event benefits the Hamilton Center's suicide prevention program.