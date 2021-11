TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teenagers from across the Wabash Valley will join more than 10,000 kids in Indianapolis this weekend.

A group from Terre Haute Youth Ministries left Thursday morning for the National Catholic Church Conference.

Thousands of young adults from across the nation will meet for fellowship and fun.

Organizers told us the teens would attend concerts, mass and faith workshops.

The program wraps up on Sunday.