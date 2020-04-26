Teenager pens letter to cafe owner before temporary closure

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) – In the small town of Dana, Indiana, a local restaurant has become a second home to many people.

It’s a place to eat, laugh, and connect.

Off the Tracks Café has been closed for nearly two weeks.

Owner DeDe Veillon says she misses her customers.

“I knew that it was a pretty important part of the community,” Veillon told News 10. “We’ve got such a good support group with the locals, and we have people come from all of the surrounding little towns, Chrisman, Illinois, St. Bernice, Clinton. We have customers even come from Terre Haute to see us.”

16-year-old Isaiah Stewart is a loyal visitor to the café.

He dines frequently with grandma.

On the restaurant’s last day of business, before the temporary closure, Isaiah wrote a letter to DeDe.

“I gave it to her, and she was very surprised, but yet again she was really happy,” Stewart said.

“It brought tears to my eyes when he brought it to me,” Veillon described.

The letter describes how much Isaiah will miss DeDe during the closure and provides a few words of encouragement.

“I really enjoy writing the letter and everything, and I think it’s going to impact thousands of people,” Stewart expressed.

A little dose of cheer in the midst of a tough season.

“We’ve received cards thanking us for being here and stuff like that, but never a letter like that,” Veillon said.

DeDe plans on posting the letter by the front door of the restaurant.

The restaurant plans to reopen on Monday.

They will be offering carry-out for lunch and dinner.