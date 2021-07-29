Teenager moved to adult court in connection to 15-year-old girl's shooting death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new developments in the case involving the shooting death of a Terre Haute teenager.

That shooting killed 15-year-old Chloe Carroll.

News 10 has learned a 17-year-old suspect in this case was moved to an adult court.

Police say Cody Scherb will now be charged as an adult. He faces charges of possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

The name of the 15-year-old suspect, accused of actually shooting Carroll, has not been released.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more details as they become available.