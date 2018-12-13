Teenage suspect dead after shooting at middle school in Richmond, state police say

RICHMOND, Ind. — One person died in a shooting at a middle school in Richmond Thursday morning.

The district said there “has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the building is secure.”

The school is located at 222 NW 7th St. in Richmond. Jeff Lane of Richmond radio station Kicks 96 initially reported one person was dead and that students were safe. Lane said Dennis students were loaded onto buses so they could be moved to Richmond High School.

The district said students are being accounted for; once they are, they’ll be reunited with their parents. Parents must report to Civic Hall to pick up their children.

Indiana State Police later confirmed a teenage suspect died. No other students were reported to be hurt, ISP said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Richmond Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police, Lane reported. Reid Health trauma services was also at the scene in case the shooting turned into a “mass casualty” situation.

The district tweeted earlier that all RCS buildings were on lockdown.

The district later said all other RCS schools would resume classes and follow regular dismissal times.

Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement about the shooting:

“Earlier this morning, I directed the Indiana State Police to work with all local responders at the shooting at Dennis Intermediate School. We will continue to work with the school and Superintendent Jennifer McCormick to do everything possible to assist the community and support all those impacted by this terrible unfolding situation.”

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick also released a statement:

“Today a shooting at an Indiana school occurred. State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick is in contact with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Indiana State Police, and Governor Holcomb and is actively monitoring the situation. We have full confidence in Richmond Community Schools’ Superintendent Todd Terrill and his team, law enforcement, and first responders. The Department stands ready to provide guidance and support, and we will provide further statements as information unfolds.”

