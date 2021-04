VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Law officials say one Vigo county teen is missing.

We have new information now on how you can help find him.

17-year-old Jacob Hunter was last seen this morning at 10am in Terre Haute.

He was leaving his home in a blue 2006 chevy malibu.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He's 5 foot 6 inches and about 200 pounds.

You are urged to call 9-1-1 if you have any information.