Teen killed in Friday night accident

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Clay County teen is dead after an accident Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s department, the accident happened around 8pm near Turner.

Police say 18-year-old Tyler Layne was thrown from the SUV. It flipped and trapped the teen underneath. Layne died at the scene.

Investigators say wet roads and speeding may be factors in the accident.

Top Notch Family Restaurant in Brazil is accepting donations to help the family cover funeral expenses. You can find out more here.