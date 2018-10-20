CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Clay County teen is dead after an accident Friday night.
According to the sheriff’s department, the accident happened around 8pm near Turner.
Police say 18-year-old Tyler Layne was thrown from the SUV. It flipped and trapped the teen underneath. Layne died at the scene.
Investigators say wet roads and speeding may be factors in the accident.
Top Notch Family Restaurant in Brazil is accepting donations to help the family cover funeral expenses. You can find out more here.
Related Content
- Teen killed in Friday night accident
- Teen charged after Friday night fatal crash
- Indiana Theatre gets musical on Friday night
- Friday night high school football scores
- Sullivan County sheriff piecing together night of fire victim's accident
- Crews work Friday afternoon traffic accident in Terre Haute
- 19-year-old killed after accident involving four-wheeler in Illinois
- One killed after accident at Montezuma Saw Mill
- Daviess County man killed after accident with farming equipment
- 69-year-old man killed in Daviess County accident
Scroll for more content...