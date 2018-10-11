Clear

Teen involved in Mattoon school shooting receives the maximum sentence

A Mattoon, Illinois teenager has received the maximum sentence for firing shots inside of Mattoon High School.

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - A Mattoon, Illinois teenager has received the maximum sentence for firing shots inside of Mattoon High School.

News 10 spoke with Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower.

He said the 15-year-old received the maximum juvenile sentence.

The shooting happened a little more than a year ago.

One student was injured in that shooting.

The judge ruled the boy must stay in the Illinois State Juvenile system an 'indeterminate' amount of time, not to exceed his 21st birthday.

The judge also sentenced the teen to an adult sentence of 25 years in prison.

If he successfully completes the juvenile sentence, the adult sentence will be vacated.

He is expected to serve his juvenile sentence at the state facility in St. Charles, Illinois.

