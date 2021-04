VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A teen is seriously hurt after an ATV accident.

It happened just after 1:30 Friday morning.

First responders were called to Cumminsville Road and Cemetery Drive in southern Vigo County.

That's just west of State Road 159 near Blackhawk.

Emergency crews found the teen unconscious and bleeding.

A helicopter took the victim to Union Hospital in Terre haute.

We're told at least one other teen was riding another ATV and called for help after the accident.