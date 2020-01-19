Clear
Teen earns top racing spot

A local teen earned the top spot in the state for IXCR racing.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local teen earned the top spot in the state for IXCR racing.

14-year-old Jack Joy was recognized at an awards ceremony Saturday. The North High School student won 1st in the state for the Indiana Youth Bike IXCR racing series.

On top of being an honor student, Joy also races nationally for GNCC. He is 3rd in his group and 5th overall.

Congratulations, Jack!

