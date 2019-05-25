Clear

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

Prosecutors have filed attempted murder charges against a 19-year-old man for a shooting near Ball State University during which one person was fatally wounded and six others hurt.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed attempted murder charges against a 19-year-old man for a shooting near Ball State University during which one person was fatally wounded and six others hurt.

The charge filed Friday against Vashaun Harnett of Muncie alleges he shot and seriously wounded a 20-year-old man during a house party early May 18. The (Muncie) Star Press reports police interviewed the man after he was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

Harnett isn't charged with shooting 17-year-old Daymarr Kennedy, who died Monday at a Muncie hospital. Delaware County deputy prosecutor Zach Craig says more charges might be filed after ballistic tests are completed.

Harnett told police he shot another partygoer who pointed handgun at him. He's scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

