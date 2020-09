TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can tee off for a good cause.

The fourth annual Golf Scramble to Help Teen Challenge is coming up.

Teen Challenge was created over 60 years ago. It's a 12 to 15-month recovery center for young men struggling with addiction.

The Terre Haute program has been around since 2009.

Organizers say donations will help with bills and clothes for the young men.

The scramble will happen on September 28 at Oak Ridge Park in Brazil. To learn more, call 812-264-8923.