TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Next weekend, you have the chance to hit the tees for a good cause.
Hulman Links is hosting the Second Annual Linus Haller Backwards Golf Scramble.
It's in memory of Haller who lost his battle with ALS last August.
Haller worked at Hulman Links and Indiana State University for 30 years.
This is the last tournament of the season.
Haller's wife, Sue, came up with the idea to honor her late husband.
All proceeds go to the ALS Association - Indiana Chapter.
The event starts at 11:00 a.m.
You can come alone or bring a team.
Lunch is provided with the fee.
For more information, call the Pro Shop at Hulman Links at 812-877-2096.
Related Content
- Teeing off and helping a good cause
- People hit the tees to help Clay County Cradles
- CASA to help with holiday shopping for a good cause
- ISU students play with pups and help a good cause
- Culinary Queens provide good eats for a good cause
- Town receives good fire grades
- Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition
- Pancakes for a good cause
- Looking for a dinner idea? Get some pizza and help a good cause!
- New library boxes in Clinton will help more gets their hands on a good book
Scroll for more content...