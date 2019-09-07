Teams raise money to beat cancer

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local football teams are tackling childhood cancer.

The PS We Love You Fund was created in memory of Patrick Barrett. Barrett lost his battle to cancer in March 2016. His parents started the cause to raise money for cancer testing at Riley Hospital for Children.

Several area teams played this week for the cause.

Friday the Terre Haute North game raised $634. 14. The Riverton Parke game raised $796.42. The organization is still gathering numbers from other games.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.