VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Teams are still needed for the Kiwanis Quiz Bowl.
It's happening Saturday, February 15th starting at 9 a.m.
That's at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club.
Teams are made up of four people.
The registration deadline is February 7th.
For more information about registration, you can head to the Vincennes Kiwanis Club's Facebook page.
Related Content
- Teams needed for Vincennes Kiwanis Quiz Bowl
- 25th Annual Kiwanis Chili Day
- Kids compete in Quiz Bowl at Sarah Scott
- Quiz: Hanukkah Trivia
- QUIZ: January Birthday Trivia
- QUIZ: Winter Safety Trivia
- Kiwanis Club hosts Pancake Day to raise money
- Vincennes firehouse in need of desperate repairs
- QUIZ: What's Your Holiday IQ?
- QUIZ: Big Game Decade Trivia
Scroll for more content...