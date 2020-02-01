Teams needed for Vincennes Kiwanis Quiz Bowl

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Teams are still needed for the Kiwanis Quiz Bowl.

It's happening Saturday, February 15th starting at 9 a.m.

That's at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club.

Teams are made up of four people.

The registration deadline is February 7th.

For more information about registration, you can head to the Vincennes Kiwanis Club's Facebook page.