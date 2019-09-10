TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All over the globe, people are spreading awareness for World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day.
On Tuesday, Team of Mercy will hold a candlelight vigil.
The organization supports families who've been touched by suicide in one way or another.
It will happen at Terre Haute's City Hall at 7:30.
There will be a ceremony with special guest speakers and an honorary lighting of candles.
Names of those lost to suicide will be read.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there is help available.
The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open all day, every day.
That phone number is 1-800-273-8255.
You can also click here.
Related Content
- Team of Mercy to hold Tuesday evening candlelight vigil to remember those impacted by suicide
- Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide
- Candlelight path
- Group plans to hold a candlelight vigil outside of local ICE detention center as part of a national movement
- Team of Mercy receives big donation
- Team of Mercy partners with Jeep Junkies to raise suicide awareness
- Team of Mercy Jeep and Motorcycle Run raises thousands for suicide awareness
- Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide
- Team of Mercy brings in around $46,000 in color run
- Local group holds vigil for Texas shooting victims