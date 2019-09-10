Clear

Team of Mercy to hold Tuesday evening candlelight vigil to remember those impacted by suicide

All over the globe, people are spreading awareness for World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 1:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All over the globe, people are spreading awareness for World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day.

On Tuesday, Team of Mercy will hold a candlelight vigil.

The organization supports families who've been touched by suicide in one way or another.

It will happen at Terre Haute's City Hall at 7:30.

There will be a ceremony with special guest speakers and an honorary lighting of candles.

Names of those lost to suicide will be read.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there is help available.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open all day, every day.

That phone number is 1-800-273-8255.

You can also click here.

