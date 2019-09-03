Clear

Team of Mercy partners with Jeep Junkies to raise suicide awareness

Two local organizations have teamed up to raise awareness for suicide and mental health.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -

Jeep Junkies and Team of Mercey are hosting a suicide prevention run.

Team of Mercy helps those who have been impacted by suicide heal.

This is the first year for the event.

People can ride in their Jeep or motorcycle to all four stops.

All proceeds will help Team of Mercy continue to help in the community.

Organizers say events like this are so important.

"We just really want the community to know how much our community is really affected by suicide and the lives that are taken away from us. The youth. The older. It doesn't discriminate," Christina Crist, from Team of Mercy said.

The ride is on Saturday morning at 11:00.

It starts at Show-Me's and continues to four other locations.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, a raffle, and food.

The night will end with floating lanterns in the river to remember those who have taken their own life.

