Every year 800,000 people commit suicide, a local group is working to raise awareness, and help people with suicide loss

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Nearly 800,000 people die by suicide in the world each year. That's roughly one death every 40 seconds. Thursday is worldwide suicide prevention day. Team of Mercy is a nonprofit organization based in Terre Haute that helps survivors following attempted and completed suicides.

This support includes one on one grief support, counseling, support groups, and dealing with the aftermath of a suicide. Team of Mercy hopes these services will help people through very difficult times while creating awareness.

Mel Kirchner, a board member for Team of Mercy. Kirchner's also seen mental health firsthand in her work at Harsha Behavioral Center. She said she wants people to talk about this difficult subject more. She believes it will bring more awareness to suicide, and more awareness could save someone's life.

She said, "it's important to have support and community because we should end the stigma."

Executive Director Christina Crist has her own story of why she joined the group when it was just getting started.

Crist lost her daughter Hannah to suicide on September 13, 2013. Crist says knew about suicide, but she never thought suicide would impact her and her family directly.

Crist said, "I had never known anybody that had taken their life, let alone a child. that from the outside looked like they had a great life going on, and had so much to look forward to."

Ever since Crist lost her daughter to suicide she's been an advocate for the voiceless. Crist says it's important to give people an outlet to speak up.

She said, "I don't want any other parent, to have to live through what my husband and I lived through."

She says she wants to make the community more aware of suicide and how we can prevent it. Crist adds we can prevent suicide by talking about it every day. But on days like today, it's even more important.

"Today is worldwide suicide prevention day, and worldwide, that means people from all across the world are recognizing suicide today."

Team of Mercy primarily helps people in the Wabash Valley but they will travel if a family is needing and wanting help.

This coming weekend Team of Mercy will be hosting several events to bring awareness and comfort. You can learn about them by clicking on their Facebook page.

Now, this is very important. If you need help there is always help available. Pick up the phone and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

That telephone number is 1-800-273-8255.