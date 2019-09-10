Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person dies by suicide every 12 minutes in the United States.

It is a startling number from health experts.

That's why one community is coming together to raise awareness.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Tuesday is National Suicide Prevention Day.

Team of Mercy held a candlelight vigil.

Candles were lit in honor of those in the community that were lost from suicide.

Their names were also shared. Those in attendance say it is important to put a face on the tragedy to help remove the stigma.

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.