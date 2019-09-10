TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person dies by suicide every 12 minutes in the United States.
It is a startling number from health experts.
That's why one community is coming together to raise awareness.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Tuesday is National Suicide Prevention Day.
Team of Mercy held a candlelight vigil.
Candles were lit in honor of those in the community that were lost from suicide.
Their names were also shared. Those in attendance say it is important to put a face on the tragedy to help remove the stigma.
If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
Related Content
- Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide
- Team of Mercy to hold Tuesday evening candlelight vigil to remember those impacted by suicide
- Candlelight path
- Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide
- Group plans to hold a candlelight vigil outside of local ICE detention center as part of a national movement
- Team of Mercy receives big donation
- Team of Mercy partners with Jeep Junkies to raise suicide awareness
- Team of Mercy Jeep and Motorcycle Run raises thousands for suicide awareness
- Remembering a life lost too soon
- Team of Mercy brings in around $46,000 in color run
Scroll for more content...