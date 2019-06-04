Team of Mercy brings in around $46,000 in color run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley showed up in support of an important cause.

On Tuesday, News 10 spoke with the leaders of the group 'Team of Mercy.'

It is an organization that deals with the aftermath of suicide.

The group recently a held color run that raised around $46,000.

Leaders say hundreds of people attended, adding events like this help with their goal to increase the organization's reach.

"We're going to do smaller things in some of the smaller communities to get our presence started there because we serve the entire Wabash Valley. So we want to branch out into some of the other smaller communities to let them know we're here and also get their support," Christina Christ, from Team of Mercy said.

This was the sixth year for the color run.

Their goal for the event was $50,000, and they came up a few thousand short.

If you would like to make a donation to Team of Mercy, click here to learn more.