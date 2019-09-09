Clear

Team of Mercy Jeep and Motorcycle Run raises thousands for suicide awareness

More than $5,500 was raised during a weekend ride to put the spotlight on suicide awareness.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 5:58 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:02 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than $5,500 was raised during a weekend ride to put the spotlight on suicide awareness.

It was part of the Team of Mercy Jeep and Motorcycle Run.

The ride was organized by Team of Mercy and the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies.

Nearly 200 people took part in the event.

If you would like to donate, click here.

