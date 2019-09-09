TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than $5,500 was raised during a weekend ride to put the spotlight on suicide awareness.
It was part of the Team of Mercy Jeep and Motorcycle Run.
The ride was organized by Team of Mercy and the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies.
Nearly 200 people took part in the event.
If you would like to donate, click here.
Related Content
- Team of Mercy Jeep and Motorcycle Run raises thousands for suicide awareness
- Team of Mercy partners with Jeep Junkies to raise suicide awareness
- Ride raises awareness of suicide
- Runners in Vincennes run to raise suicide awareness
- Pushing out suicide awareness
- Team of Mercy brings in around $46,000 in color run
- Jeep crashes into Bicycle
- Team of Mercy receives big donation
- Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide
- Team of Mercy to hold Tuesday evening candlelight vigil to remember those impacted by suicide
Scroll for more content...