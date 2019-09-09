Team of Mercy Jeep and Motorcycle Run raises thousands for suicide awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than $5,500 was raised during a weekend ride to put the spotlight on suicide awareness.

It was part of the Team of Mercy Jeep and Motorcycle Run.

The ride was organized by Team of Mercy and the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies.

Nearly 200 people took part in the event.

