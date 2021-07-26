Team Vigo Leadership conference underway at SMWC

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vigo County are gaining leadership and community service skills.

The Team Vigo Leadership Conference started at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on Monday.

One hundred students are taking part. They will hear from more than 20 local leaders.

The students will develop plans for school-wife service initiatives.

VCSC Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth hopes the conference will give the students the tools they need to lead their peers.

The conference is three days long.