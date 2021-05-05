'Team Storm' is making it easy for you to report clogged storm drains

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three years ago a group named 'Team Storm' came up with an idea to keep our streets clean and to help protect the environment. You may have already noticed their project on the sidewalks around Terre Haute.

'Team Storm' is a group of kids in Terre Haute that wants to help make a difference for their community. And their work is finally able to be put into use.

In December of 2017, 'Team Storm' gave a presentation to the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Terre Haute. That’s where they started the Storm Water Community Watch program. 'Team Storm' was only a group of four kids ranging from 9 to 14 years old. But these kids were ready to get to work.

Alicia Barnard is the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems Coordinator for the City of Terre Haute. She helped be a mentor to the kids.

“They approached me. Just out of the blue.” She says. “I told them about our stormwater program, they did some investigations, and they developed these QR codes as a solution to our problems.”

'Team Storm' was challenged to come up with an innovative solution to a real-world problem related to water and how it impacts the environment. Barnard knew these kids meant business so she made sure their voice was heard. Barnard was able to get the team a grant from the Indiana American Water Company to purchase QR codes. And over 2,000 storm drain markers with QR codes have already been installed throughout Terre Haute.

Trevor Langley who is a member of 'Team Storm', says, “We learned that one of the biggest problems was that any water entering a storm drain on the streets, we didn’t realize this but that doesn’t get treated at all before entering our local waterways such as the Wabash River.”

Their solution was to place QR codes close to storm drains so citizens can report problems. These problems can range from debris blockage and even dangerous chemicals being dumped into the drains. Previously citizens would have to call into the treatment plant to report those issues.

But now, all you have to do is scan the QR code with your smartphone and a link to a website will pop up. Follow that link and click “Report an Issue”. Then you will be able to upload the picture and tag the location where the problem is occurring.

Claire Langley, another member of 'Team Storm' says seeing their work actually being used in practice is very exciting. “Driving around and just seeing those on the streets, that’s just really cool that we came up with that and now it’s actually a real thing on the street.”

To visit the Storm Water Watch website to report a problem, go to stormwaterwatch.com.