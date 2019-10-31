Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness for trick-or-treaters with food allergies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) –Trick-or-Treating may not be such a sweet experience for kids with food allergies.
The Teal Pumpkin Project is raising awareness across the nation for those with food allergies. You can place a teal pumpkin outside your home to identify that you offer allergen-friendly or non-food treats.
“This is just changing and shifting the mindset just a tad and saying, 'It’s okay to have candy,' we’re not saying that but we need to have just a few more options,” Sarah James a Registered Dietitian told News 10.
James recommends labeling homemade items that contain common allergens.
You can also provide allergen-friendly candy. If you’re unsure if an item is safe, more information is available on this list.
