Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness for trick-or-treaters with food allergies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) –Trick-or-Treating may not be such a sweet experience for kids with food allergies.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is raising awareness across the nation for those with food allergies. You can place a teal pumpkin outside your home to identify that you offer allergen-friendly or non-food treats.

“This is just changing and shifting the mindset just a tad and saying, 'It’s okay to have candy,' we’re not saying that but we need to have just a few more options,” Sarah James a Registered Dietitian told News 10.

James recommends labeling homemade items that contain common allergens.

You can also provide allergen-friendly candy. If you’re unsure if an item is safe, more information is available on this list.