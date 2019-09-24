Teaching students about golf, life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is offering a six-week program for children to learn the basics of golf.
The program is free to kids in the Boys and Girls Club. Eric Cass is leading the course. The program meets every Tuesday for an hour and a half. It concludes on October 15. Next spring, kids will have the opportunity to put their skills to the test on the green at The Landing.
The lessons that students are learning are applicable beyond the game of golf.
Bobby Moore with the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club said, “The most important thing is teaching these kids a little bit about respect and honesty, and how to play the game of golf and call penalties on themselves. I think that’s a learning opportunity for all kids—especially in golf.”
