"Teaching is a calling" Vigo County Schools see teacher shortage, but has improved this year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A teacher shortage is impacting Vigo County Schools, but the school corporation tells us it is not as bad as it has been in years past.

There is a teacher shortage in 97% of Indiana schools according to an Indiana State University study.

Vigo County Schools are no exception to that number.

This is something local teachers say they can understand and something Vigo County Schools say they are trying to manage.

Tonya Pfaff is an algebra teacher at Terre Haute North High School, as well as an Indiana State Representative for District 43.

She says in her time teaching, things have become more difficult as time has gone on.

"When I started 28 years ago as a teacher, I mean, life was a lot easier, right? You picked up your chalk, you did your lesson, but now teachers are asked to do so much more," said Pfaff.

The ISU study mentioned standardized testing, low pay, legislation and feeling disrespected.

Pfaff says, she could not agree more.

"One of the big problems with education now is, teachers just don't feel respected, and until we get that back and money, I just think it's gonna be so hard to recruit people in our profession," said Pfaff.

At Vigo County Schools, director of communication Bill Riley tells us they do have a shortage.

Right now 31 long-term substitute teachers are filling in full-time for unfilled teaching positions.

This is down from around 50 in years past.

Riley says the school corporation is fighting for competitive teacher wages and searching for talent at local colleges.

He says this has kept that number below normal.

"We get in there and recruit very heavily, those students are student teachers, and if they really do a good job, we try to snap those teachers up," said Riley.

Pfaff says without teachers, the state could be headed for trouble.

She says no matter what you want in life, you need some sort of education to get there.

"Teaching is a calling, right? So it is a very respectable position and what we do, no matter who you want to be, what you want to be, your foundation is that education," said Pfaff.

Researchers that conducted the study at ISU say the shortage could be on track to get worse if things continue on the current trend.

They say the state could lose over half of all its teachers.