Vigo County Teachers fight to get their voices heard

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- After much outcry from the community and teachers, the Vigo County School board and corporation leaders took back a big change they had made.

"The position change added, job duties, and compensation for the head of communication will not move forward," Superintendent Rob Haworth said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

But for these teachers, the damage was already done.

"Defeated, disheartened, completely deflated. Actually, just all the air taken out of your lungs, demoralized," a group of teachers protesting said.

That's how teachers at the Vigo County School Corporation described how they felt after they heard about the $40,000 pay raise for the corporation's director of communications.

Monday, teachers and community members planned a march in protest of the approval.

Because of that, corporation leaders took the raise and job title change back Monday afternoon, but there was still a march.

"I think just the timeline of that raise and that announcement felt like a slap in the face to a lot of folks. So, we're here just to say we don't agree while that position raise has been rescinded today, which is very exciting, there's still a lot of folks who feel like this should be more of a movement, not a moment," Melissa Ketner, a parent of a Vigo School student said.

Superintendent Haworth said he is meeting with Joseph Irwin, the president of the school board. They are hoping to change the first meeting of the month to a public meeting instead of a business meeting. That's to make sure everyone is on the page.