Teachers prepared to head back to school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Like a lot of things, school is going to look different this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic. teachers are getting ready for socially distanced classrooms, and mandatory mask-wearing.

Across the Wabash Valley, schools are looking at the safest ways to reopen in the fall. Tuesday, Vigo County School Corporation updated their return plan.

"I think the plan's very fluid and it has to be. It's changing every day," Jodi Buckallew, the Vigo County Teachers Association said.

Buckallew said she's also a special education teacher at Lost Creek Elementary. So, she knows first hand how teachers are feeling right now.

"Is there fear? Is there stress? Is their anxiety? Absolutely," she said.

She said, with feedback from parents and teachers she feels the corporation's plan is good for now.

"We have just a little over 13,000 students and right around 2,000 employees. So, to have a one size fits all policy is not going to work," Buckallew said. "I think what you're going to start seeing now is building-by-building. They will take that policy and start to make it fit in their school, with their population and their teachers."

But, she said they do feel Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb needs to make a statement about going back to school.

"Until our governor steps in and makes a stand or a statement we need to move forward. And moving forward means our eyes and our ears listening to the health department and taking it day by day," she said.

Buckallew said the most important thing is making sure everyone feels and stays safe.

"Their health and safety is first. I mean we do have to have a plan to reopen. Whether that occurs in August, or it's pushed back all depends on our numbers," she said. "Everyone wants our students and teachers to be safe."

Buckalew said the corporation will provide each teacher and each student with 2 cloth masks. She said they have also set up multiple hand sanitizer stations throughout schools