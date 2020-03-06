Teachers incorporate the census in classes

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools are helping get the word out about the Census.

Friday ends 'Statics in School' week. We visited Northview High School - which took part.

Teachers incorporated Census activities into lesson plans and sent home material.

We caught up with government teacher Craig Trout as he was teaching on Friday.

He told us the goal is to educate the community about the importance of counting everyone.

"Try to spark the interest when I go home and somebody knocks on the door asking questions or I get a piece of paper, not to just sit it to the side. Maybe, a kid can even say to mom or dad - hey let's take a look at this," Trout said.

He told us he was pleased with the engagement of his students on the census lessons.