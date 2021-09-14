Teachers in Indiana have access to even more online resources

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana teachers are getting their hands on more resources to help in the classroom.

The Department of Education partnered with several philanthropies within the state to expand the Indiana Learning Lab website.

Educators will have access to workshops, live coaching, online instructional communities, and lesson ideas.

The Learning Lab launched last year in response to online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansion will give educators ideas and resources on how to teach in a variety of formats.

Teachers can access all of this at this link and then enter their school email address.