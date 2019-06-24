TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Class is in session for teachers in Terre Haute.
They are participating in a sustainable energy summer camp at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
K through 12 teachers are learning about wind and solar energy.
Workers from Hoosier power plants were on site to illustrate those concepts.
A grant helped to fund this week's camp.
Related Content
- Teachers hit the classroom for sustainable energy summer camp
- Area teachers gather for Energy Summer Institute at Rose-Hulman
- Vigo County elementary teachers hold parade of classrooms
- LA teachers return to classrooms after 6-day strike
- Energy saving tips help reduce the cost of summer cooling
- Duke Energy Foundation funds Reading Wonders Summer Program
- Local college receives recognition as sustainable campus
- Energy bill saving tactics
- 14th and Chestnut holds summer camp
- Camp Navigate summer camp prepares kids for future
Scroll for more content...