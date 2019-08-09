Teachers encourage kids to enter the STEM fields

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2016, half of the workers in the science and engineering field earned more than $80,000 per year.

That's according to the National Science Board.

It's a developing workforce that is only expected to grow.

Local schools are doing what they can to help the youngest generations meet that demand.

News 10 spoke with teachers at Northeast North Elementary School.

They told us this school year, students will be encouraged to visit the Wonder Lab.

It's a room dedicated to STEM learning.

Teachers also used the Wonder Lab over the summer for a special camp.