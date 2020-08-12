Teachers are gearing up for a socially distanced classroom

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- We all know this school year is going to be and look different than years past. With virtual classrooms, facemasks, and social distancing. Teachers everywhere are working to make sure they can give your kids the best education. While keeping everyone safe!

A new school year always comes with a mixed bag of emotions. Excitement, fear, and of course a little bit of anxiety. But, this year, those feelings are heightened.

"We're just going to have to be flexible and kind of go with it," Wendy Keith, a first-grade teacher at Lost Creek Elementary school in Vigo County.

She's been working on both of her classrooms, physically and virtually and making sure everything is ready and safe for her students

"My desks set up I have an 'A' student desk next to a 'B' student desk and then they're set apart 6 feet," Keith said.

She also said each student will have their own bucket of supplies. Instead of sharing everything. Each classroom will be cleaned and disinfected regularly, facemasks are required when not social distancing.

Keith also has an online classroom. That is for students who are doing online learning and for students in different cohorts when they are not physically in school to utilize.

She hopes the online classroom is set up so that students and parents can find everything they need easily.

She knows there is going to be a lot of emotions from students and parents as they start back to the classroom. But, she feels first hand the anxiety teachers have too.

"I think my anxiety, not so much for the contracting of COVID. It's just like I said, trying to do the best job that I can and helping my kids to learn and have some kind of normalcy again. I think that's my anxiety. Not knowing how long we will be together," she said.

Keith said they're excited to have some sort of normalcy back in everyone's life even if it is socially distanced.

"We're so excited they're coming back and to see them and just feel that energy," she said.

Vigo County School Corporations' first day is August 18th. Keith said she thinks teachers are ready to be back in class