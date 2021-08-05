Teachers Prepare For Students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In just eleven days, teachers in Vigo county will be welcoming students back into their classrooms. News 10 asked our teacher viewers how much they spend on getting their classroom ready. The most common answer was hundreds depending on what they need to change for the school year. We spoke with one teacher about why she continues to spend so much time and money on the classroom, she says it's not for her. "I want them to have fun when they come to school and really enjoy every part of the classroom," says Beth Wilguess, a first-grade teacher at Farrington Grove Elementary. There are some resources that will help students cut back on costs. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology offers thousands of free online resources for teachers. To access these resources, click here.