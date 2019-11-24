Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Funeral services have been announced for a young man recently killed in a grain bin accident.

18-year-old Colten Howard fell into a Montgomery County grain bin Friday. Crews worked for nearly ten hours to rescue him but he did not survive.

Howard was part of the first graduating class from Parke Heritage High School. News 10’s Richard Solomon spoke with one of his former teachers to learn more about Colten.

Shannon Witty taught Colten for 4 years. Witty says Colten was in her first class on her first day as a high school teacher. She says he lit up a room and will be deeply missed.

"He was a student that was always himself he never tried to be anything he wasn't and because of that I think the students were drawn to him."

Students and staff at Parke Heritage will honor Colten's memory this week. His friends say he always wore a farmer’s hat so everyone at the school will be able to wear their favorite farmer’s hat to remember him.

Two services are also planned. There will be a celebration of life this Tuesday. It's from 4pm to 8pm at Rockville Christian Church. A funeral service is Wednesday. That's at 1pm and is also happening at Rockville Christian Church.