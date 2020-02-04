Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Teacher gun training program clears Indiana Senate

Indiana teachers who carry guns in schools would need to undergo annual training under a proposal advancing in the state Legislature.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 10:34 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana teachers who carry guns in schools would need to undergo annual training under a proposal advancing in the state Legislature.

The state Senate voted 42-7 Tuesday in favor of the bill that specifies a 40-hour training program for teachers volunteering to be armed, followed by 16 hours of additional training each year.

Republican Sen. Chris Garten of Charlestown urged support for the proposal because teachers can be armed with permission of their school districts but the state doesn’t have any training requirements.

The proposal specifies that the training program must include 20 hours of scenario-based training and six hours of marksmanship, along with reviews about lawful use of force and personality screening.

School safety has gained attention around Indiana following shootings in 2018 at a Noblesville middle school in which a boy wounded a classmate and teacher, and at a Richmond middle school where a boy shot out a door and at officers before killing himself.

Members of the gun control group Moms Demand Action told a Senate committee last week that they opposed the bill as “normalizing” a high-risk strategy of arming teachers.

Democratic Sen. Mark Stoops of Bloomington said he believed the bill’s training steps were important but that the state was encouraging what he called “well-meaning amateurs” to end up carrying guns in schools.

The proposal now goes to the House, which didn’t approve a similar Senate bill last year as it faced opposition over requiring the training as an infringement on gun rights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Macy Deckert

Image

Hey Kevin 2-4-2020

Image

Loogootee hosts virtual reality driving simulator

Image

Vigo County students host donut shop - learning a valuable lesson in the process

Image

New law in Illinois allows students to cast their vote during the school day

Image

Indiana coal bill

Image

Veteran housing moving along

Image

Providing for students with disabilities

Image

Local group works to help the less fortunate with 'Haircut Tuesday'

Image

Kayak launch sites coming soon to Vigo County parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans