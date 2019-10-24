Clear

Teacher accused of having sex with student at her Terre Haute home was once that student's baby sitter, court docs say

A teacher accused of having sex with a high school student faced a judge for the first time on Thursday morning.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A teacher accused of having sex with a high school student faced a judge for the first time on Thursday morning.

35-year-old Gina Richey turned herself in to police in Vigo County.

She is a former teacher at Rosedale Elementary School.

Parke County authorities handed over the case against Richey over to police in Vigo County after learning the alleged sexual incidents took place at her home in Terre Haute.

Police say she had a sexual relationship with a Riverton Parke High School student. Deputies believe that relationship had been going on for some time.

Court records all Richey bought the student gifts. Police say she was close friends with that student's family.

Documents went on to say Richey even babysat the student at one point.

She is out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

A preschool aid in the district was also fired for knowing about the relationship and not reporting it.

