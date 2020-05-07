Teacher Strong: Local principal honors his staff with special signs and t-shirts

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials at one local elementary school are showing their support to their teachers.

The principal of Ernie Pyle Elementary School in Vermillion County is delivering signs.

They say "teacher strong." The signs will be placed in the teacher's yards.

The principal also delivered special t-shirts. It's all to show their appreciation for teachers during this trying time.

All week long officials have been showing their support for students and teachers.