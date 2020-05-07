VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials at one local elementary school are showing their support to their teachers.
The principal of Ernie Pyle Elementary School in Vermillion County is delivering signs.
They say "teacher strong." The signs will be placed in the teacher's yards.
The principal also delivered special t-shirts. It's all to show their appreciation for teachers during this trying time.
All week long officials have been showing their support for students and teachers.
Related Content
- Teacher Strong: Local principal honors his staff with special signs and t-shirts
- Local vets honored with special picnic
- Life-saving principal in Clinton honored
- American Red Cross offers special edition shirt for blood donations
- Local police and firefighters honors fallen heroes with special ceremony.
- Brazil community honors local Pearl Harbor survivor with special ceremony
- Local World War II veteran receives special honor
- Bricks honoring local veterans
- Two judges honored at a special ceremony
- Special cookout works to honor emergency workers
Scroll for more content...