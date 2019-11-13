Teacher Preview of Red For Ed Action Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Red For Ed action day is taking Hoosier educators by storm. It's a state-wide organization day set for Tuesday, November 19th. Legislators will set the agenda for the upcoming session.

Vigo County School Corporation schools will be taking a snow day that day. This is in support of nearly half of Vigo County teachers that submitted a personal day to attend.

As of today, more than 10,000 teachers are registered to attend the event including 80 school districts across the state.

News 10 caught up with Jodie Buckallew about the event. She's a special education teacher at Lost Creek Elementary School in Terre Haute. She'll be at Red For Ed action day. "If we don't stand up to Indianapolis--if we don't stand up to the state legislators this will not stop," Buckallew said, "It's been going on for 10 years and it's time we use our teacher's voice."

Vigo County School Corporation's Communications Director Bill Riley says the School Corporation stands behind its teachers. "We believe in what teachers are doing," he said, "They're letting their voice be heard and if you've followed along with what we've been doing all yea--we've been promoting the Red For Ed movement. It's a positive day and we support our teachers."

Teachers like Buckallew are lobbying for three main priorities: Fair wages and treatment for teachers and fair assessment exams for students. She says that state legislators don't treat teachers like a profession and hopes to let them know that teachers are standing up instead of standing by. "The present and the future of our profession and the success of our students depend on what we do and the voice that we can be heard in Indianapolis on November 19th," she said.

Finally, she stressed that it won't stop with just that day. "We will be at every opportunity we can to see our state legislators," she concluded, "We will be in our own communities making sure that our local representatives across the state are aware of the importance of the bills that they pass for pro-public education."