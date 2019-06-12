Clear

Taxpayers share concerns for the cost of the new jail: how it will impact their wallet

The Vigo County jail remains a topic of concern for taxpayers. Several took to the podium to voice those concerns Tuesday night at the County Council meeting.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County jail remains a topic of concern for taxpayers.

Tuesday night, several individuals took to the podium to voice those concerns at the County Council meeting.

A recent visit from the Saginaw County sheriff left many wondering why Vigo County can't build at a lower cost.

For weeks now, there has been back and forth discussion on the location of the jail.

Leaders finally approved the former Stu's golf course as the site for the new location which will hold 500 beds.

The current jail only holds 268.

The biggest concern has shifted to how much money will be taken out of taxpayers wallets.

Amy Edwards was one of many who attended the meeting with similar views.

"I'm just dumbfounded by this process the jail has gone through. It's never going to be right, they're not doing the assessing part. The judges, everybody, needs to be included in this. It just went over everybody's head and they're just doing what they want and everybody just sits there, it just blows my mind," said Edwards.

At the meeting, there was one Council member who spoke up for those with concerns.

Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett agreed with the majority of comments.

"We are obligated by statue and we are obligated by judicial decree to manage the resources of this county in the best way possible. I think that the County Council should take dedicated actions to reduce the proposed cost of the jail and that's my proposal to you," said Councilwoman, Spence-Bunnett.

Spence-Bunnett told News 10 she has plans of meeting with Council President, Aaron Loudermilk, on the subject with hopes to re-strategize.

