Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How will COVID-19 impact the upcoming tax season?

Tax season is nearing and we'll soon start receiving our W-2's.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 4:17 PM
Posted By: Porsha Williams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tax season is nearing and we'll soon start receiving our W-2's. But this year may look a bit different due to the pandemic.

"Ugh, mixed emotions," said Michael Perkins the president of Larrison's Tax Service. That's how Perkins feels going into a new tax season.

The coronavirus has brought a unique set of circumstances for the business.

"Well in the past years we've always met face to face with clients they've waited in our lobby," said Perkins.

But this year is different.

"We're going to ask taxpayers to drop their information off, email that information, mail it in, bring it in and drop it off, wait in your car, or come back. So it's going to be a little, a little different this year," said Michael Perkins.

Larrison's is not accepting walk-ins but there could be special cases.

"We have a lot of out-of-town people who come from Indy or Evansville so unless they call first there not going to know so we may have to make an exception," said Michael Perkins.

Perkins says it was challenging to do his job when the pandemic first hit in March.

"Well a lot of businesses were shut down mid-March through the end of June and of course when there shut down there's no payroll, there's no accounting work, less tax work, there's no sales tax, so it impacted us to a point," said Perkins.

Even with all these uncertainties and changes, he says all his clients have had a good attitude and he's ready to help them again.

"I know the mask thing is inconvenient but nobody's really complained about it so, everyone has been really understanding and we've had really good luck with our clientele so hopefully that continues this year," said Perkins. 

You must file your tax returns by April 15 of this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 42°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Areas of Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Patchy fog, partly sunny. High: 43

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Snow weight explainer

Image

Business survives with community support

Image

Fire department needs volunteers

Image

Crew members raise money for charity

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

IN2WORK program prepares inmates

Image

Barr-Reeve Washington

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 979821

Reported Deaths: 18322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3996098436
DuPage630221055
Will53165789
Lake48978827
Kane42153619
Winnebago24388378
Madison21557397
St. Clair19589359
McHenry19533222
Champaign1404789
Peoria13465209
Sangamon13445204
McLean11885124
Rock Island11134263
Kankakee10776163
Tazewell10714203
Kendall862675
LaSalle8512230
Macon8071171
DeKalb677682
Adams661383
Vermilion659991
Williamson5467106
Boone515672
Whiteside4909163
Clinton454780
Coles435774
Ogle418466
Knox4107128
Grundy395348
Effingham394960
Henry371266
Jackson370462
Marion3600104
Franklin347359
Randolph337949
Macoupin333581
Stephenson328266
Monroe320461
Livingston318060
Morgan304382
Jefferson299587
Woodford286359
Bureau284472
Logan275753
Lee274464
Fayette269250
Christian267167
Fulton237431
Iroquois236551
Perry232053
Montgomery225426
Jersey202143
McDonough200446
Lawrence199227
Douglas187729
Saline181842
Shelby181134
Union173831
Cass160430
Crawford159231
Bond156417
Warren152139
Pike141642
Jo Daviess139224
Wayne135841
Richland135537
Edgar135444
Carroll134331
Hancock133530
Moultrie127426
Washington126624
Ford125943
Clark124424
Clay123136
White115129
Greene113841
Mercer107825
Piatt10629
Wabash106013
Mason104339
Johnson102115
Cumberland95124
De Witt94425
Jasper91114
Massac91128
Menard7488
Hamilton61010
Marshall59211
Pulaski5643
Schuyler55614
Stark46420
Brown45511
Edwards4096
Henderson40313
Calhoun3924
Alexander3467
Gallatin3454
Scott3331
Putnam3250
Hardin2217
Pope2031
Unassigned1200
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 526071

Reported Deaths: 8475
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion727001171
Lake40847612
Allen28663494
Hamilton24754283
St. Joseph24726350
Elkhart22924318
Vanderburgh16091204
Tippecanoe1537993
Porter13139146
Johnson12539243
Hendricks11946218
Vigo9558160
Madison9237183
Clark8763113
Monroe816998
Delaware7794124
LaPorte7789139
Kosciusko694770
Howard6846123
Bartholomew561287
Warrick542287
Hancock538583
Wayne5343147
Floyd530599
Grant5139101
Dubois480359
Boone469663
Marshall460981
Morgan446179
Henry437656
Cass432143
Noble414755
Dearborn392840
Jackson383443
Shelby350874
Lawrence339565
Clinton330635
Gibson310455
DeKalb306660
Knox295938
Montgomery292849
Miami278832
Harrison277336
Steuben272328
Adams265834
Wabash264144
Ripley256041
Whitley253521
Putnam251940
Jasper251631
Huntington251446
White240132
Daviess234069
Fayette223442
Jefferson220537
Decatur216276
LaGrange206657
Greene199157
Posey198226
Wells197545
Scott195437
Clay191231
Randolph187936
Jennings172533
Sullivan170826
Starke157840
Fountain156325
Spencer155214
Jay152321
Washington148716
Fulton142227
Owen137531
Carroll137214
Orange129932
Vermillion128832
Franklin126029
Rush125315
Perry123922
Parke11878
Tipton112030
Pike96225
Blackford90222
Pulaski86533
Newton83818
Benton7669
Brown7579
Crawford6207
Martin61713
Warren5637
Union5262
Switzerland5145
Ohio4047
Unassigned0364