How will COVID-19 impact the upcoming tax season?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tax season is nearing and we'll soon start receiving our W-2's. But this year may look a bit different due to the pandemic.

"Ugh, mixed emotions," said Michael Perkins the president of Larrison's Tax Service. That's how Perkins feels going into a new tax season.

The coronavirus has brought a unique set of circumstances for the business.

"Well in the past years we've always met face to face with clients they've waited in our lobby," said Perkins.

But this year is different.

"We're going to ask taxpayers to drop their information off, email that information, mail it in, bring it in and drop it off, wait in your car, or come back. So it's going to be a little, a little different this year," said Michael Perkins.

Larrison's is not accepting walk-ins but there could be special cases.

"We have a lot of out-of-town people who come from Indy or Evansville so unless they call first there not going to know so we may have to make an exception," said Michael Perkins.

Perkins says it was challenging to do his job when the pandemic first hit in March.

"Well a lot of businesses were shut down mid-March through the end of June and of course when there shut down there's no payroll, there's no accounting work, less tax work, there's no sales tax, so it impacted us to a point," said Perkins.

Even with all these uncertainties and changes, he says all his clients have had a good attitude and he's ready to help them again.

"I know the mask thing is inconvenient but nobody's really complained about it so, everyone has been really understanding and we've had really good luck with our clientele so hopefully that continues this year," said Perkins.

You must file your tax returns by April 15 of this year.