A public forum concerning tax dollars ends with a heated discussion

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The taxpayers association and Citizens for better government hosted a public forum Monday night.

It was to discuss the Vigo County jail project, the sheriff's office, Terre Haute police station, and the referendum for Vigo County Schools. But, it took somewhat of a turn Monday night.

"I think when you're talking about somebody's wallet, their pocketbook people get pretty spirited and I think there's a good deal of unrest about a $70 million jail," Charlie Williams, President of the Tax Payers Association of Vigo County said.

The jail isn't the only thing people were fired up about. Some people were upset about Vigo County Schools wanting a referendum on the ballot in November.

"They need to learn how to spend what they got and stay within their means. As Henry Ford said, he said you're gonna get a raise but he said at the same time I wish you'd take the money I've already given you and spend it wisely," Terry Hamilton who attended the meeting tonight said. "That's the same way with the school corporation they're not spending their money wisely. They're not doing the right choices."

At the end of the day, Hamilton said he's just upset about all of the high taxes.

"Right now they're overtaxing us on everything. They're overtaxing us on gas on the car, they're overtaxing us on the school corporation, they're overtaxing us on the jail and everything else," Hamilton said. "Which is not necessary. They got the money they just want more and more and more. They can't learn to spend what they got."

The majority of the audience took issue with the jail and its funding. Only a few spoke out against the school referendum.

The Vigo County school board has not approved the referendum yet They'll vote on it later this month.

There are two more chances for you to learn about the financial struggles for Vigo County Schools. Those meetings are July 8th and 22nd. They will now follow the board of trustees meeting. That's at the administration building in the board room.