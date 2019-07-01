Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A public forum concerning tax dollars ends with a heated discussion

A public forum at the Vigo County Library to discuss tax dollars funding multiple projects happening in the city and county got a little heated Monday night!

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The taxpayers association and Citizens for better government hosted a public forum Monday night.

It was to discuss the Vigo County jail project, the sheriff's office, Terre Haute police station, and the referendum for Vigo County Schools. But, it took somewhat of a turn Monday night.

"I think when you're talking about somebody's wallet, their pocketbook people get pretty spirited and I think there's a good deal of unrest about a $70 million jail," Charlie Williams, President of the  Tax Payers Association of Vigo County said. 

The jail isn't the only thing people were fired up about. Some people were upset about Vigo County Schools wanting a referendum on the ballot in November.

"They need to learn how to spend what they got and stay within their means. As Henry Ford said, he said you're gonna get a raise but he said at the same time I wish you'd take the money I've already given you and spend it wisely," Terry Hamilton who attended the meeting tonight said. "That's the same way with the school corporation they're not spending their money wisely. They're not doing the right choices."

At the end of the day, Hamilton said he's just upset about all of the high taxes.

"Right now they're overtaxing us on everything. They're overtaxing us on gas on the car, they're overtaxing us on the school corporation, they're overtaxing us on the jail and everything else," Hamilton said. "Which is not necessary. They got the money they just want more and more and more. They can't learn to spend what they got." 

The majority of the audience took issue with the jail and its funding. Only a few spoke out against the school referendum.

The Vigo County school board has not approved the referendum yet They'll vote on it later this month.

There are two more chances for you to learn about the financial struggles for Vigo County Schools. Those meetings are July 8th and 22nd. They will now follow the board of trustees meeting. That's at the administration building in the board room.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Typically Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash

Image

Terre Haute church holds annual Independence Day celebration

Image

Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations

Image

Voicing concerns over where our tax money is going

Image

A warm and muggy forecast

Image

Hey Kevin at the pool

Image

June weather recap

Image

Coffee, shakes, and tea...new business set to open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

INDOT announces reopening of SR 54

Image

Vigo County leaders to add four new voting locations for fall election

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way