Tax Sale Auction to be held in Vigo County, parcels up for grabs for property owners

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Pieces of property are up for grabs, and it could be yours to take!

County commissioners approved a contract with SRI on Tuesday morning. That's the company that handles the county's tax sales.

This allows people to bid on the 810 parcels throughout the county, in an auction.

Commissioners say it's open to all property owners.

"You have the opportunity to buy that property and then you can maintain it," said Commissioner President Brad Anderson, "You can combine it with your parcel too, and so if you wanted to build a garage on it, or something like that."

Vigo County's auction is set for April 3rd, but there are some requirements to meet beforehand.

Property owners must register through the SRI website, that's also where you can view the list of parcels.

You'll also be required to show proof you can buy, and afford the property.

The minimum amount to bid is $250.