Tax Payers Association endorses Vigo County Schools' Referendum

The Vigo County Tax Payers Association has come out in support to the Vigo County School Referendum that will be on your ballots this November.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Corporation Operational Referendum has been a big topic of discussion around the County for the past few months.

At the School Board Meeting, Monday night the Vigo County Taxpayers Association endorsed the school referendum.

This coming November there will be two referendums on your ballot in Vigo County.

One is in support of a casino in Terre Haute. The other is the support of the Vigo County school system.

Monday night, the taxpayers association gave their endorsement for the school's referendum.

Bob Murray the Executive Director of the Taxpayers Association made the announcement Monday. 

He said they took a poll of their members to see how they were feeling about the referendum and ultimately the raise of their taxes. 

He said even though it wasn't unanimous, the majority said they wanted to support the schools.

Superintendent of Vigo County Schools Dr. Rob Haworth said he knows just how important that support is.

"We appreciate their support as we know they are the watchdogs of our taxes in our community and just very supportive of that. I hope that that demonstrates some confidence they have historically on where our tax rate has been and as we look to use these tax dollars for student safety I think they're saying that's a good investment not just for our schools but also our community and the return that that has on home values," Haworth said.

Haworth said he will continue to have community meetings to discuss the referendum and any questions you may have.

He said those will be starting after labor day.

