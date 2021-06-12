A new boutique held a ribbon cutting

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - After months of waiting during the pandemic, one clothing store was finally able to hold its grand opening.

Tatum's Place Boutique is located in Marshall Illinois.

They held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate their grand opening.

The boutique has become a staple for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes.

You may recognize the name.

That's because they opened in 2014 and have relocated to 524 Archer Avenue in Marshall, Illinois.

"I feel a strong presence in the community. I've dressed everyone from weddings to funerals. I've helped everybody in between last minute date night outfits. I think it's just kind of a place for people to feel at home and comfortable to share, you know, the personal things, when they need something to wear," says Olivia Bender the assistant manager.



Tatum's Place is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30am through 5pm.

Thursdays and Fridays from 11:30am through 6pm.

And Saturdays from 10am until 3-pm.

You can shop online by going to their website: www.shoptatums.com.