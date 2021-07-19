Taste of Terre Haute is back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual food tradition is back and ready for you to enjoy.

Taste Terre Haute has returned for its special two-week July feature. The annual tradition began Sunday and runs until Saturday, July 31st.

Dozens of local restaurants get to showcase their unique offerings to the community. This includes featuring new menu offerings and special deals.

Restaurant owners say it is a great way to enjoy delicious food, while also giving back to the Terre Haute community.

"We know it's just a good community event to build awareness of local 'mom and pop 'restaurants and cafes out there," Ethan Malavolti, Corsair Cafe owner, said.

Local owners say this is a great way to help support local restaurants especially, after all of the struggles many local places faced during the pandemic.

