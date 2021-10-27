Taste of Sullivan Returns to Support Local Restaurants

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The annual Taste of Sullivan will take place Thursday, October 28th at the Sullivan Civic Center. Dining will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is sold out.

Guests will be able to sample menu items from 15 restaurants from across the county. Takeout and dine-in options will be available for guests.

Kristi Burkhart is an organizer of the event. She said proceeds from the event will go back to the restaurants. She also said events like these were important for businesses after a slow 2020.

"It is very important after COVID," Burkhart said. "Many of our restaurants had to close for quite some time and we want to do what we can to market their businesses and sustain their businesses."

For more information on the Taste of Sullivan, click here.