Taste of 12 Points brings the local community together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 12 Points neighborhood did not let the cold weather get in their way of some weekend fun! And what an exciting time it was to showcase local businesses in the area.

Saturday afternoon, the first-ever "Taste of 12 points" happened right here in Terre Haute.

This was all put together by nine Indiana State University students as a way to bring the community together.

"There are all new businesses in Terre Haute, small, family-owned, so it's really cool," Ruthie Morgan, an ISU student, said. "In 12 Points, there's a lot of history here, and it brings people from the community from all over [together]."

More than a dozen local businesses participated and they each did something extra special for the event. This included live music, a community-wide art project, book giveaways, kombucha flights, and plenty of delicious food!

Organizers say this is just one way they're seeing this historic community come back to life.