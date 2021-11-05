Tanoos avoids jail time and probation in plea deal

Statement from Tanoos's Attorneys

"It has been an honor to represent Dr. Daniel Tanoos over the last few years. He has maintained his innocence as to the charges brought against him. Dr. Tanoos dedicated his professional life to Vigo County School District. He started as a teacher, then as an elementary school and middle school principal and ultimately to his 20+ years as superintendent. Dr. Tanoos’ legacy will be remembered as a great educator and mentor to students and staff of the Vigo County School Corporation.

Dr. Tanoos has accepted responsibility for an A misdemeanor through the advice of his legal team that is now categorized as a C infraction (since 2019). Dr. Tanoos’ violation of this law will result in the following: no probation; zero days in jail or suspended; no fines other than court costs of $185.50 and he can expunge the case in one year. It needs to be stress that Dr. Tanoos’ actions in this matter caused no financial loss to the Vigo County School Corporation. In fact, the work done by this vendor greatly reduced energy cost for the school district and was beneficial to the district over the years.

Dr. Tanoos, as superintendent, inherited a budget with a $2 million deficit. At his retirement after 20 years, he left the current administration with a $21 million cash balance. He cared for the students as well as the employees and always had an Open-Door policy.

Dr. Tanoos’ dedication to education was evidence by the honors he received. He served on the State Board of Education under 2 governors and was appointed to serve on the Indiana Education Roundtable and State of Indiana Leadership team. He formed collaborations with his schools and community businesses, local colleges and non-profits.

Dr. Tanoos’ dedication to the community went beyond his service to the school district. He gave back in the following positions: Ivy Tech Board of Trustees; Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club Board; President of the Covered Bridge Special Education Board; Rose Hulman Community Relations Board, Union Hospital Board and its foundation board; and St. George Church Board, to name a few.

Dr. Tanoos knows this will not define him or his career. Dr. Tanoos has been an excellent leader, educator, public servant, father and husband. His legacy will be his self-less service to the Vigo County School Corporation and the community that he loves so much.

James H. Voyles and Jennifer M. Lukemeyer, Attorneys for Dr. Daniel Tanoos"