Talking with students and children about what happened at Capitol Hill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parents and educators may be questioning how to talk with children about the protests at Capitol Hill on Wednesday. News 10 spoke with one Wabash Valley teacher to see what his strategy was in having this tough conversation with students.

Jim Kendall is an AP Government Teacher at West Vigo High School here locally. He says he was glued to the television from about 4:00 PM on Wednesday until 10:00 in the evening. He says he was trying to prepare what he could take away from what unfolded and use to help his students fully comprehend it.

“I actually sent an email out to all of my students at approximately 4:30 PM yesterday saying, ‘if you have a chance this evening, get the television on. There is something truly unprecedented in American history that is happening right now,’” Kendall recalled.

“I just wanted my students to be able to watch the drama unfold as much as they could so that when we convened in class this morning we could be able to say, ‘okay what did you watch, what did you see, what speeches did you see, what news coverages did you see?’,” Kendall explained, “Then we could begin the conversation and I could serve as somebody who could be a point of reference or provide clarity to students for things that they may not have understood with what they are seeing on TV.”

Kendall says his focus with students has always been this: If the Constitution could talk, what would it say? He says he made sure students understood what Congress’s goal was on Wednesday, the repercussions of the legislative action of the day being delayed, and then also the several laws that were broken when the Capitol was broken into. He says those are the ideas he plans to explore with students in the coming weeks.

“I wish the events of yesterday had not happened,” Kendall concluded, “But any opportunity to answer student questions about government, elections, the Constitution, Congress, or the presidency is a welcomed opportunity as an educator.”

Kendall says students were certainly shocked about what happened on Wednesday, but he used it as an opportunity for them to lead the discussion and help them in any way he could to make sense of the situation.